Administrative map useful legal instrument for governance – SGoF

The Surveyor General of the Federation (SGoF), Surveyor Abudulganiyu Adeyemi Adebomehin, has described the Nigeria Administrative Map (NAM) as a useful legal instrument for the Federal Government for effective governance and management of the country.

A statement issued by the Head of Press and Public Relations, Office of the Surveyor General of the Office (OSGoF), Abu, I. Michael, on Wednesday, quoted Adebomehin speaking during his meeting with the representatives of the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) at the Survey House in Abuja.

Adebomehin said the NAM not only described the entire territorial area of a country and everything therein but provided locations of available resources and other materials.

According to the SGoF, NAM provides data that would help in the effective mobilization and allocation of resources, and build mutual understanding among the people for the corporate existence of the Nigerian State.

He called on Nigerians to see NAM as an instrument of peace-building and resolution of unconstructive conflict, urging members of the public to stop using maps without the Seal of the SGoF.

The SGof said many maps being produced without the approval of the OSGoF were misleading and have much ineffectual information that could induce dysfunctional conflict among states and communities.

He also encouraged stakeholders to always confirm the reliability of their geospatial data with the OSGoF when in doubt in order to avoid waste of resources in their project planning and implementation.

Earlier, the RMAFC Director of Allocation, Abdul Baba Mohammed, who commended the OSGoF towards the provision of requisite geospatial data, said as end-user, RMAFC would always consult with the OSGoF in the discharge of its functions in order to work with timely and reliable data.

Mohammed noted that the tasks of RMAFC remained sensitive and that the commission would therefore work with the geospatial data being generated by OSGoF, the apex-mapping office of the FG to ensure equitable mobilization and distribution of our common wealth.

