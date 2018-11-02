Administrator donates 4000 learning aids to pupils

No fewer than 2000 pupils have benefited from the educational aids donated by the administrator, Mopamuro local government area of Kogi state, Hon. Sunday Moses, to their schools, according to kogireports.

Hon Moses recently donated 4000 educational aids to 18 primary schools across the local government area.

He said the contribution was to make a more conscious and better oriented society and urged the pupils to take their studies seriously as their future is determined by today’s struggle.

The administrator noted that the donation was part of the major cardinal point of new direction the government of Yahaya Bello is helping to grow educational capacities and to complement the efforts of parents.

Mr. Seun Ayorinde, a school headmaster, while responding, said the intervention was timely and would alleviate the plight of some parents in the community.

“We appreciate this gesture as it will contribute to the enhancement of learning in the school,” he said.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.