Administrator tasks councilors, others on dedication, patriotism

The Sole Administrator of Birnin Gwari local government area, Hajiya Ummah Kaltume Ahmed, has tasked the vice chairman, secretary and councilors on patriotism and dedication to service, to enable the council achieve result.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of the vice chairman, Mahadiyya Ango Abdullahi, the council secretary, Hajiya Maryam Zakari and 11 councilors, both elected and appointed, at the local government conference hall, she emphasized the need for them to work diligently while carrying everyone along in running the affairs of the local government.

While reiterating the council’s commitment to move the local government forward, she said: “The leadership of Birnin Gwari local government under my watch is committed to selfless service in meeting the yearnings and desires of the people and the general welfare of citizens.

“We are committed to living up to the expectations of our people in discharging our duties with a view to making everyone beneficiaries of the dividends of democracy. We want to use this opportunity to call on our people to continue living in peace and harmony with one another and to be law abiding citizens to ensure meaningful development in the area.”

Hajiya Ahmed gave the assurance that the security challenges bedeviling the area shall soon be a thing of the past as the local government council intends to synergise with the federal, Kaduna state governments, security operatives, traditional rulers, volunteer groups, the youth and other stakeholders to curtail the challenges.

She thanked Governor Nasir Ahmad el-Rufa’i for considering her worthy to steer the affairs of Birnin Gwari local government council and expressed optimism that with the support of members of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), the local government would take it’s rightful place amongst its peers.

