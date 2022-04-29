Ado Bayero team, Ramsy pulls out of NLO due to bad officiating  

The management of Ramsy FC after due consultation has announced the withdrawal of the club from the ongoing Nigeria Nationwide League.

This is contained in a letter signed by the Secretary of the team, Ahmad Abubakar. The team according to the letter withdrew following improper draws for the 2021/22 NLO Season and poor officiating by the match officials. The letter titled: “Withdrawal From Nigerian Nationwide League One’ reads in part; “Sequel to above subject matter, the management of the Royal Team known as ADO BAYERO TEAM after due consultation with our Grand Patron the Emir of Kano His Highness Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero and his Brother the Emir of Bichi His Highness Alh Nasiru Ado Bayero and all other patrons decided to withdraw from the ongoing Nigeria Nationwide league 2021/2022 season due to bad officiating.

It continued, “The NLO 2021/2022 season commenced on March 16th, 2022 with alot of excitement from all of us after the 2020/2021 season was observe alot of a myriad of issued connected to poor officiating by Referees appointed to officiate most of the matches.

It added, “It is however sad to note that even in the current 2021/2022 NLO season the desire to have good officiating from Referees appointed so far is far from reality as we noticed that the current season is so far worse than the previous one. It is imperative to state that we observed with dismay that the current NLO season has not improved as Referees continue to officiate with impunity rendering our hard-earned resources useless.

“We have observed that clubs especare suffering from this unprecedented bad officiating by the Referees in the current NLO season. This has brought the integrity of the league into disrepute, and makes all the effort put in place by the Secretariat in vain. We also observed that Referees appointment appears to be defective. We are ready to offer more explanation to further buttress our observations with actual happenings in the field of play.

