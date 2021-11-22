Ado Ekiti: Zulum honoured by Afe Babalola University

The Borno governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, was Sunday conferred with honorary Doctorate of Letters (LLD), honoris causa, by Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, capital of Ekiti state.



The university said Zulum was honoured for his “exceptional” performance since becoming governor in 2019.

The conferment was done during the university’s ninth convocation ceremony attended by Governor Zulum in Ado-Ekiti.

Governor Kayode Fayemi attended the convocation.

Proprietor and chancellor of the university, Afe Babalola, SAN, paid tribute to Governor Zulum’s unwavering commitment and dedication in serving his people.



He said the award was in recognition of Zulum’s courage and resilience, as well as honesty in the face of daunting challenges facing his state.

The university’s vice chancellor, Prof. Smaranda Olarinde, had at a press conference Monday, announced that Zulum was to be honoured for his “proven integrity, character and exceptional contributions to the development of the society.”

He stated that the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Sulu Gambari and Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe, were to be honoured as well with honourary doctorate to appreciate their services.



Governor Zulum was accompanied to Ado Ekoti by Senator Abubakar Kyari of Borno North, Senator Ali Ndume of Borno South, Deputy Speaker of Borno State Assembly, Abdullahi Askira, Chief of Staff Prof. Isa Hussaini Marte, Commissioner for Higher Education, Dr Babagana Mallumbe Mustapha, and the Vice Chancellor of Borno state University, Prof. Kyari Sandabe.