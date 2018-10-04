Adokwe picks PDP ticket to battle Al-Makura

Senator Representing Nasarawa South senatorial District of Nasarawa state, Senator Suleiman Adokwe, has emerged winner of the state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) southern senatorial zone primary election.

Returning officer, Mr. Anugbum Onuaha, who declared Adokwe winner of the election yesterday in Lafia, said he scored 287 votes while Mohammad Onawo got 255 votes.

Onuaha said the election was peaceful and commended the delegates for their conduct, adding that the total number of delegates were 547 out of which 542 were screened and voted noting that no invalid vote was recorded.

Senator Adokwe, who is serving his three term having been first elected in 2003 will face opponents in other political parties that will also be vying for the seat especially Governor Umaru Almakura of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mohammad Onawo, who is a serving member representing Doma/Awe and Keana federal constituency, congratulated Senator Adokwe for his victory, and promised to work with him to ensure the success of the party in the 2019 general election.

Meanwhile, a former deputy governor of the state Mr.

Mike Abdul, has also emerged winner of peoples Democracy Party (PDP) candidate for Nasarawa North senatorial district with 252 votes.

Returning officer, Chief Clement Uhembe, said 365 delegates were accredited and voted, explaining that Abdul got 252 votes to defeat Barr. Inncence Lagi, that got 99 votes, while Joel Adagadzu and Yakubu Mama got 11 and 2 votes respectivel

