Adopt e-transmition of results in Anambra election, ADP urges INEC



The national leadership of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to adopt electronic transmission of results in the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra state.

The opposition party also expressed support for the Senate on the direct primaries decision by all the political parties.

Speaking Thursday at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, during the inauguration of ADP’s campaign council for the governorship candidate in Anambra state, national chairman of the party Engr. Yabagi Sani, said the adoption of direct primaries is a victory for democracy, adding that all members of the party will now have opportunity to participate in the selection of candidates.

According to Engr. Sani, the ADP wishes to call on the federal government, all other stakeholders particularly, the security agencies not only to ensure that the governorship election in Anambra state is conducted as scheduled on the 6th of November, 2021.

“There must not be any compromise, all impediments in the way of a hitch-free exercise, must be cleared so that the wishes of the people prevail at the end of the day. The waves of honest and positive change blowing across the entire country have engulfed the shores of Anambra State and, shall we warn that, the consequences of trying to stop the tide, will be fruitless and counterproductive.

“I wish to seize this opportunity to congratulate the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, on its historic victory over the debacle with the National Assembly on the issue of electronic transmission of election results. Most certainly, the courage demonstrated by the leadership of INEC under Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has in no small measures, reinforced the confidence of Nigerians in the possibilities for the conduct of credible elections in the country in times ahead.

“This is particularly so when cognisance is given to the immense intimidation, arm-twisting and threats from retrogressive agents of anachronism, enemies of democracy, free and fair elections who will want the nation to continue in the old ways that provide them the rooms to manipulate and rape the people of their inalienable and fundamental rights of electing their political leaders in a democracy.

“In this regard, the ADP emphatically demanding that the electoral body to test-run the electronic transfer of votes in the forthcoming Anambra Gubernatorial election.

“For its courage of biting the humble pie by retracting its initial unpopular and reactionary stance on the e-transfer of votes from poling units, the ADP wishes to commend the Senate for listening, for once, to the voice of reason.

“Our party is calling on members of the House of Representatives to emulate the latest decision of our Senators in the process of amending the Electoral Act. In the same vein, the ADP is expressing the hope that the Bill will receive assent of the President without much delay.