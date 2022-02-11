Adopt inclusive governance, Bagudu charges Kebbi LG chairmen

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has mandated the newly sworn in chairmen of the 21 local government areas in Kebbi state to adopt an all-inclusive governance in steering the affairs of their respective areas.

Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu gave the order Wednesday while administering oaths of allegiance and of office on the elected chairmen and twenty-one vice-chairmen at the Presidential Lodge, Birnin Kebbi.

Chief of Judge of the state, Justice Suleiman Muhammad Ambursa, recited the articles of the oath to the elected leaders which they repeated after him in consonance with constitutional provision as necessity for ascension to power under the supervision of the chief executive of the state.

The governor told them to be magnanimous in victory devoid of triumphant disposition by accommodating all sections of their communities as equal in enjoying rights and privileges of life.

Furthermore, he charged them to promote, uphold and strengthen political unity and peaceful co-existence among the people in their peculiar local government areas which remained prerequisite for societal progress.

In addition, Governor Atiku Bagudu charged the chairmen to explore and develop potential natural and human resources in their areas for economic prosperity and wellbeing of the populace.

Senator Bagudu was also thankful to the Kebbi State Independent Electoral Commission (KESIEC), security agencies, the media, civil society organisations, and the people of the state for making the local government elections held on Saturday, peaceful and smooth throughout the state.

Earlier, the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Babale Umar Yauri, had called out the names of all the elected local government chairmen and vice-chairmen elected under the APC, subsequent to taking the oath of office.

In a vote of thank on behalf of the new chairmen, chairman Birnin Kebbi local government, Alhaji Aminu Ahmad thanked Governor Atiku Bagudu for his support and assistance which enabled them to triumph at the polls.