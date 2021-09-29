Adopt use of new technology to tackle insecurity, Pantami charges security agencies

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) has charged security institutions to adopt research and development as viable tool for improving security in the country.

The minister who made the call on Tuesday while delivering the keynote address at a security summit organised by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Abuja, themed; Synergy: Panacea To Effective Critical Assets and Infrastructure Protection, added that they need to take advantage of the new 5th Generation (5G) network recently approved for deployment by the federal government to tackle security challenges.

Pantami in his presentation titled; Securing Critical National Information and Communication Technology Infrastructure: Challenges, Opportunities and the Way Forward, disclosed that the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy has implemented a number of strategies and policies through its Agencies and Parastatals to ensure that Critical National Assets are protected.

“As part of our efforts to ensure the protection of Critical National Assets, we are working with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) to come up with an Executive Order to ensure that our Critical National Assets, particularly in the ICT sector are well protected.

There is a Computer Emergency Readiness and Response Team (CERRT) domiciled in NITDA, an ngCERRT in the Office of the National Security Adviser and another one established at the Nigerian Communications Commission which will be commissioned on Thursday 30th September 2021,” he said.