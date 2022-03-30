Ado’s footprints at FCT Area Councils Service Commission

Usman Baba Ado is the Administrative Secretary of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Area Councils Service Commission. He assumed duties on September 1, 2021 and hit the ground running, leaving on his trail the effective and efficient administration of the commission and by implications smooth running of the six area councils in the FCT.

Before his arrival as the helmsman of the commission, there have certainly been others but with his coming, the commission has received a new lease of life.

In fact, the commission ought to have a chairman and six permanent members and representatives of the area councils staff, that is the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE.

But the last appointed board for the commission had its tenure elapsed in December 2020.

Since then, administrative secretary has been in charge of the commission. Baba Ado is the third since then.

On assumption of duty, Baba Ado took a tour of the six area councils to assess things first hand. He met with the council chairmen and the staff hearing their complaints and seeking the way forward for effective administration. Thereafter, he met the departmental heads, administration, education, health and works, etc of the six area councils.

Thereafter, he settled down and within three months of his leadership, he ensured the release of 2020 and 2021 promotion letters of staff in the various councils that were pending. Most of the staff, from findings, are happy giving him an assurance to put in more effort in their daily duties.

Those who were not regular on their duty post have woken up to put in their best.

Within the period under review, Baba Ado has ensured the release of two sets of conversion, upgrading, advancement, redesignation and proper placement letters to staff of the unified service within the six area councils.

Not done yet, he has done a reorganisation of the management team in the commission for optimal job performance.

His Midas touch has seen to maximal use of the commission auditorium for commercial activities for more revenue drive.

Within the period that he came, Baba Ado can conveniently say he is leaving a landmark of achievements in the affairs of the commission.

Not that the commission has not had active administrative secretary before him, but since his assumption of office there have been tremendous changes and development in the administration of the commission.

The commission, it will be recalled, is saddled with the overseeing role of the six area councils in the FCT. These are the Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, Kwali, Bwari, Abaji, Kuje and Gwagwalada area councils, which are equivalent to local governments in the states.

The commission is also in charge of recruitment, promotion and discipline of staff in the six area councils, hence the importance of whoever is at the helm of affairs at the commission to be proactive and a goal getter.

Membership of the commission is for a term of four years which could be renewed thereafter.

The commission, without prejudice to the powers of Mr President or the FCT minister, has the power to appoint, promote and discipline any member of the six area councils from grade level 07 and above.

It also has the power for the establishment of any department that it deems fit in the area councils, and monitor the appointment and promotion of area councils staff from grade level 01 to 06 in order to ensure there is uniformity in the guidelines which should be adhered to.

The commission, under the leadership of Baba Ado, is expected to ensure capacity building and human resource development among the six area councils. The commission will also serve as an appellant body in terms of petitions concerning promotion and discipline. And the verdict of the commission is binding on the six area councils and its workforce.

It will also monitor the effectiveness and efficiency of the various departments in the councils. It will also provide and maintain uniform guidelines for appointment, training promotion, pension and discipline for all staff in the councils.

It will also maintain comprehensive and up to date seniority list and nominal rolls in the councils. It has the mandate to restructure and strengthen the personnel departments in the various councils and review and propose modification in operational structures in the councils.

It also has the power to transfer, retire and terminate any personnel or sanction any, under the modified staff structure. The commission also has the powers to give directives to any of the staff in the councils.

It prescribes the guidelines and procedures for the recruitment and appointment, promotion and transfer within the area councils.

The tenure of Usman Baba Ado is for five years and could be reappointed.

He is the chief adviser to the commission. And for him to be so appointed, he should not be less than a deputy director in the civil service.

Adebayo writes from Abuja