ADP candidate has capacity to be president- Etsu Nupe

Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has said that the presidential candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) Yusuf Sani, has all it takes to govern Nigeria, considering his brilliancy and his ‘positive

ideas of piloting the affairs of the nation.’

Speaking yesterday when he received in audience the presidential campaign team of ADP led by Sani and his running-mate, at his Abuja residence, Dr. Abubakar, who is the Chairman of Chiefs in Niger state,

also urged the ADP flag bearer to follow the rule and regulation of the exercise diligently. He pleaded that whatever the outcome of the election should be accepted by all contestants.

Etsu Nupe said: “I must confess that the candidate of ADP is our own, a very close brother of mine. We have been together for a long time. He, Sani, we know him quite a long time ago. He has many positive

ideas of piloting the affairs of people. He thinks very deeply and he actually considers and appreciate situations and also, at all times proffer solutions to every given problem. We always listen to him.

“He is an individual that we always want to sit with and chat. He is one of our closest confidents that we relate to in terms of how to move our people forward. So, I have no doubt in my mind that this race

he has entered into, he has all the requirements, all the qualifications to withstand the race.

“I urge you to, please, follow the laid down rules and regulations of this exercise. Because as you know they are so many people contesting for the same position and there is what we call overzealousness and

eagerness to do something that may not good in terms of finances and physical being.”

Dr. Abubakar urged the presidential candidate to tell the people of Nigeria his mission and vision clearly, “you need to let them know what you have in stock in terms of policies and that you do for them.”

The traditional leader also used the occasion to call on politicians, especially the presidential candidates of all the political parties to accept whatever the outcome of 2019 general election may be.

Earlier, the ADP presidential candidate, who visited the traditional ruler for his blessings before embarking on his campaign, said in Nupe land tradition demands that before you do anything, you have to seek the blessings of the monarch.

Sani said: “I have been receiving his blessings as a traditional title holder of Jekarda of Nupe, which is the ambassador of all Nupes worldwide, which I cherish, and I’m grateful to him because it has elevated me beyond my imagination.

“Wherever I go, not only in Nigeria but all over the world and I introduce myself as ambassador of Nupes, like you all know that Nupe is one of the foremost tribes, not only in Nigeria but in Africa. So,

whenever I introduce myself, believe me, I receive a lot of respect and recognition.”

