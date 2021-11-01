ADP ‘ll rescue Anambra from APGA’s bondage -Yabagi Sani

National chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) Engr Yabagi Yusuf Sani, has said his party has prepared a blueprint that will rescue Anambra state from what he described as bondage of the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and other political parties.

Sani also expressed confidence that his party will emerged victorious in the forthcoming governorship election.

Speaking at the national secretariat of the party Monday in Abuja while handing over of the campaign flag to party’s candidate, Sani said said the ADP had embarked on a campaign strategy which has proved very effective and without endangering the safety and security of members, supporters and the general public.

“Our strategy, fashioned and spearheaded by the party’s flag bearer and his team, is the resort to the painstaking option of interpersonal contacts and door to door campaign.

“We thank and commend Comrade Ezeoke for bringing up this ingenious strategy which has resulted in giving the ADP several leaps ahead of the other political parties in the race to the Government House, Awka. Through that unique mode of campaign, tens of thousands of Anambra People have registered with us and are now card-carrying and financial members of the ADP.

“A greater multitude of the electorate have been mobilized and convinced to buy into the philosophy and programmes of our great party as well as believing in our candidate as the most credible alternative to the shambolic chain of leaderships that have held down the progress and prosperity of the state all these years.

“Our findings however, is that the people have become wiser and have resolved accordingly to wrest themselves from the shackles that have held down their progress and prosperity.”

According to Sani, the people of Anambra have decided to break away from bondage and to guarantee a happy future for their generations yet unborn.

“It is indeed a sad commentary that with all its endowments of great men of industry and commerce that have made their marks all over the world, outstanding intellectuals that have broken records in the global circles of science, technology and literature, statesmen that have left indelible footprints in the annals of Nigeria, Anambra state have been held down paradoxically, by a clan of rudderless, incompetent, clueless and heartless pillagers who have shown that their only mission in government is the plunder and rape of the people’s common patrimony.

“Anambra can be great, much, much greater, in fact, taking its rightful place as the leading light and beacon of hope for Nigeria and the entire African continent if, the state should have patriotic, altruistic, focused and honest leadership at the helm of affairs.”

According to the ADP leader, the 2021 governorship election in Anambra state, is a watershed, a crossroads, bringing the people of the state to a point that history that they must make a courageous and decisive choice to take their destinies in their hands or, continue in bondage.

“Already, hovering in the skies of the state’s are the vicious-looking scavengers, the vultures and hawks waiting again to descend and continue their voracious and insatiable feast on the people. It is time that they are made to understand that this time around, they have come to their waterloo in the people and in the ADP.

Sani tasked the governorship candidate to be courageous.

In his response, the governorship candidate, Comrade Afan Ezeoke, said Anambra people will vote for him because of his plans and programmes for the state.