ADP to INEC: Rise to challenge of vote buying, others

…As National Chair bags UNHR award

The national leadership of Action Democratic Party (ADP) has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to do everything possible in addressing challenges of vote-buying and other vices confronting free, fair and credible election in the country.

The party believe that the recent governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states, indicated that Nigeria’s democracy is at risk if urgent steps are not taken.

Speaking at the weekend in Abuja, during the sensitisation of senior party officials in preparation for the party’s primaries, ADP’s National Chairman, Engr. Yusuf Sani, said “challenges which include vote-buying, falsification of electoral figures, violence, use of security personnel to intimidate voters and over-bearing interference in the electoral process by the executive are the greatest dangers our democracy is now facing.”

Engr. Sani, who was recently honoured with the United Nations Humanitarian Award by the United Nation Human Rights Commission (UNHC), said Nigeria has been listed as having the highest number of poor people in the world.

“May I take this opportunity to alert the Nation and the International Community on the current dangers confronting our democracy. The recent governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun States indicate that our democracy is at risk. The Osun State Governorship Election remains the greatest political Charade in our recent history while that of Ekiti was a day-light political robbery.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must rise to the challenge and save our democracy. Votebuying, falsmcation of electofa’ “SUres, violence, use of security personnel to intimidate voters and over-bearing interference In the electora’ P’Wess by the Executive are the greatest dangers our demwacv is now facins

“We call on our compatriots to defend this democracy. ADP is determined to lead this struggle and help r e-focus our Country.”

Sani assured that his party will be fair and just to all the aspirants seeking the ticket across the country.

“The ADP will put the Nigerians first at the centre of all developmental activities. An ADP Government will have a human face in order to rekindne hope in our people and create a new direction towards positive changes in the economy,” he stated.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.