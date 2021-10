ADP to INEC: Use Anambra poll to test-run e-transmission of results

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to use the November 6 Anambra governorship poll to test-run electronic transmission of results, ahead of the 2023 elections.

ADP’s national chairman, Yabaji Sani, made the appeal on Friday in Abuja during the inauguration of the party’s campaign council for Anambra election.

Sani said the Anambra poll was a great opportunity to test-run the technological driven process, ahead of 2023.

“I wish to seize this opportunity to congratulate INEC on its historic victory over the debacle with the National Assembly on the issue of electronic transmission of election results.

“Most certainly, the courage demonstrated by the leadership of INEC under Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has in no small measure, re-inforced the confidence of Nigerians in the possibilities for the conduct of credible elections in the country in times ahead.

“In this regard, the ADP emphatically demands that the electoral body should test-run the electronic transfer of votes in the Anambra governorship election, ahead 2023,” he said.

Sani urged the federal government and security agencies to use the Anambra poll to gage the efficacy of nation’s security apparatus ahead of 2023.

He also tasked the government to ensure that the Anambra election was conducted as scheduled in a free, fair and credible way.

(NAN)