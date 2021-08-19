Adron Games 2012: Organisers promise increased prizes, better organisation



Organisers of this year’s edition of Adron Games have promised to make it bigger and better, and with lots of innovations and new games.

This and much more was revealed, Thursday, during the media briefing and unveiling of the game’s brand ambassadors held at the head office of Adron Homes and Properties limited in Magodo, Lagos.



The brand ambassadors for the games including former Nigeria and African athlete Falilat Ogunkoya; Ex- Super Eagles stars, Austin Eguavoen, Daniel Amokachi, and Nollywood star Bimbo Thomas, expressed their delights as ambassadors of the game.



They advocated for more private and corporate sponsorship of sports in Nigeria.

Mrs Sonariwo, who represented Group Managing Director, Aare Adetola Emmanuel King, disclosed that the company is unwavering in its avowed plans to help develop sports in the country, as well as, promote healthy living and friendship among its staff and other members of the corporate world.



In the words of Ex- Super Eagles star and CEO of Match International, consultants to the games, Waidi Akanni, this year’s event would be more competitive, glamourous and exciting, in line with the theme of game, ‘Be Fit For The Top’.

“This is the 5th edition of the Adron games. I want to tell you, it promises to be fun and exciting. Last year, we held it in Ibadan, and this year, we shall have it at the Gateway stadium, Sagamu, Ogun state, in November, 2021.



“I want to commend the sponsor, Aare Emmanuel King, for this great initiative that has continued to impact positively in the lives of the participants and of course, the general public.

“Interestingly, too, we shall be having new games to the others like wrestling, table-tennis, athletics amongst others. Much more, the prizes for the winners in various sports have been significantly increased,” he added.