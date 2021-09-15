Adron Games 2021: Aare Emmanuel King leads organising committee to inspect Gateway stadium





As preparations for this year’s edition of the annual Adron Games hit top gears, the organizers, Wednesday visited the Gateway stadium, Sagamu, Ogun state, to inspect the facilities for the multi-sport event.,



Speaking at the proposed event’s venue, Group Managing Director of Adron Homes and Properties Limited, sponsors of the annual event, Aare Adetola Emmanuel King, he enthused confidently that this year’s edition would be better and bigger in all of its ramifications.

While he appreciated the facilities at the Gateway stadium, Aare Emmanuelking, also promised to continue his contributions sports and human development in Nigeria.

“This games have come to stay. And it can only get better and bigger. We’re continually poised to help the development of sports in Nigeria, as well as, promoting wellness and healthy Living for Nigerians,” he remarked.

Ex-Nigeria international star and CEO of Match International, the consultants of the games, Waidi Akanni, stated that this year’s edition shall be full of innovations and top notch organisation.

” We’re committed to making Adron Games better, with each event. This event has become the benchmark for privately organized sport events in Nigeria.



” We appreciate Adron Homes and Properties, as we believe this annual sports festival would help develop and grow the talents pool in Nigeria,” Akanni, a former Lagos FA boss stated.

Related

No tags for this post.