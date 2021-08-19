Adron Games unveil Ogunkoya,Eguavoen, Amokachi as ambassadors



The organisers of the annual Adron Games are set to unveil top Nigerian stars, Falilat Ogunkoya; Special Assistant on Sports to President Muhammad Buhari, Daniel Amokachi, as well as the technical director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Austin Eguavoen, as the games ambassadors.



The unveiling of these stars and media briefing for the games will hold on Thursday, in Magodo, Lagos.

According to a statement by Ex-Nigeria international player and CEO of Match International, the consultant to the games, Waidi Akanni, this year’s edition of the Adron Games, shall be bigger and better.



“As part of the ongoing plans to make the games sponsored by Adron Homes and Properties limited better and bigger, we shall be unveiling these great Nigerians, Falilat Ogunkoya, Austin Eguavoen and Daniel Amokachi as brand ambassadors.



“The theme of the games is ‘Be Fit for the top’, and it is certainly another opportunity for people in the corporate world and particularly, staff of the company to be engaged in sporting activities. And of course, improve on the health and total well being,” he further explained.

The 5th of the fast growing sports event is slated to hold on November, 2021 in Ogun state.