Aduda’s projects unveiling and sense of guilt by FCT electorate 

For two days last week, the FCT Senator, Philip Aduda, took journalists round the series of projects he facilitated across Area Councils in the territory, which elicited sense of guilt among the electorate in the areas. TAIYE ODEWALE reports

FCT senatorial seat

Unlike the 36 states of the Federation that are constitutionally provided with three Senators each, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT, Abuja), has one senatorial seat for the entire six Area Councils which are – the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Bwari Area Council (BAC), Gwagwalada, Kuje, Kwali and Abaji Area Councils.

Expectedly, since the second republic, Senators have always been elected at different times to occupy the singular senatorial seat for FCT in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Specifically, in the current fourth republic, four different elected Senators, had at different times, represented the territory in the Senate. The four Senators – Khairat Abdulrasak – Gwadabe (1999-2003), Isa Maina (2003 – 2007), Sidi Ali (2007 – 2011) and Philip Tanimu Aduda (2011 till date).

However, in the National Assembly election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on February 25th 2023, the ‘Obidient Revolution’ of the Labour Party, swept off Aduda as the PDP candidate with the emergence of Ireti Kingibe as Senator – elect for the Federal Capital Territory, after 24 years of PDP dominance.

Unveiling of projects after the loss

Apparently shocked by emergence of Ireti Kingibe of the Labour Party as the new Senator for the Federal Capital Territory, Senator Aduda, popularly called the ‘Landlord of FCT’, being an indigene, decided to put in the public domain, series of development – driven projects he facilitated and executed across the six Areas Councils over the years.

The unveiling of the projects as declared by him, is being done for two critical reasons. One, for the sake of posterity; and two, to prove wrong those who said he had not done anything for his constituents and communities in FCT within the last 20 years of his representation of them in the National Assembly.

Some of such projects inspected by the Senator are N1.4billion Global Suite Road in Sabon Gari Area of Bwari with distance coverage of 6km, another N1.4 billion worth road project in Nyanya which passes in front of Divisional Police Headquarters, Area F and other landmarks.

Other projects inspected by the Senator are 1.5 km GSS Kuduru road with street light, expansive multipurpose Town Hall situated in Kuduru ward in Bwari Area Council, 2.2km internal road project in Gbazango, Kubwa ward and age long in passable Byhazin across road in Byazin ward, Bwari Area Council.

In AMAC on Saturday, aside series of road projects with drainages completed and nearing completion, inspected by Senator Aduda, expansive Sports Centre built in Jikoyi and Nyanya for talents discovery by Youths, were also inspected.

Voters express sense of guilt

Apparently impressed by the development – driven projects, residents and constituents within the affected communities, trooped out en masse to welcome the Senator and thank him immensely for the projects executions.

In one of such expressions of appreciation, the Chief Imam of Pipeline Mosque in Gbazango, Kubwa Ward, Kassim Abdallah told the Senator not to worry about the outcome of the election as the Almighty Allah will continue to Grant him the Grace of serving the people and communities alike.

“For us in this area, you are a worthy ambassador of the masses and downtrodden in government . The relief this Gbazango Pipeline road you constructed, brought to the beneficiaries, will surely manifest success for you in all your endeavors “, he said.

Another resident of the area, Sumaila Ibrahim said “Aduda is a man of the people as far as projects delivery representation is concerned at the National Assembly.”

According to him, many of those who voted against Aduda’s party in the National Assembly election last month, did so out of ignorance and now regretting it.

“He is a man of the people, he will be back again”, he stressed.

In Nyanya, a resident in one of the streets of the constructed road, Nkechi Amadi, said Senator Aduda was just a victim of rash political decision by voters in the FCT during the last general election.

“Many of the voters, voted for a party just because of its presidential candidate and not National Assembly candidates, only to later realise that they have voted out of office the man they know and who has done much for them and their communities over the years, in terms of empowerment and development.

“The most painful thing is that those who benefitted from the blanket voting, are not well known to the people who voted for them and their communities.

“Projects execution delivery representation Senator Aduda has been offering the FCT residents across the various communities over the years will surely be missed”, she lamented.

Also in Jikoyi at the expansive Sports Complex, Danladi Dantani said quality and responsive representation Senator Aduda gave FCT residents within the last 20 years, ordinarily wouldn’t have been rejected by electorate in the last election.

“People that day turned politics to revolution which at the end of the day, did not work out the way they thought but in the process, made a mistake of throwing away the baby with the bath water, reality of which is dawning on them now with sense of guilt or regret”, he said.

Taking solace in posterity

Obviously moved by sense of appreciation and concern expressed by constituents at the various sites of the projects, Senator Aduda reiterated to journalists that the essence of the projects inspection, was to let the world know what he has done for residents of FCT and what he should be remembered for.

He said: “I want to be remembered for been very modest about some of my achievements which is infrastructural development.

“I have also realised that sometimes if you don’t say what you are doing people will wonder what you have done and people will wonder and people will not know except the immediate benefiting communities.

“What I have done is to take you round the projects I have done within the past few years and some people will wonder that within the past 20 years what have you been able to do.

“The more you stay as a legislator the more you have opportunities to be able to attract so many things that are developmental to your people.

“For me the more a person gets re – elected into the National Assembly or legislative arm, the more he or she garners experience and needed contacts for facilitation of development – driven projects to his or her constituencies, as I have done for the people of FCT within the last 20years.

“The Nyanya-Hospital road is costing over N1.4 billion, with the drainages, culverts with modern facilities like the one leading to Mechanic village around the Sabon Geri area of Bwari Area Council which also costs over N1.4billion.

“As we are winding down the 9th Senate, we need to go round to take inventory of what we have done and put them into a compendium for history because we want history to judge us right, when our stories will be told.

“The projects unveiling and inspection continues next week with similar visitations to their sites in Gwagwalada, Kuje, Kwali and Abaji Area Councils”.

