Adulterated fuel: NNPC boss tenders apology

Group Managing Director of the NNPC Limited, Mele Kyari, has tendered apology to Nigerians over recent importation of adulterated Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) into the country.

The company had explained earlier that the inadvertent development was responsible for the current scarcity of the product being faced across the country, assuring however that there would be enough supply before the end of February, as the company expects not having less than 2.1 billion litres in stock.

Kyari on Wednesday while appearing before the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), which was investigating the importation of PMS with high methanol content, said NNPC was not aware of the presence of the additive in the fuel while approving its supply.

Responding to a question on the economic implication of the development on Nigeria, the GMD said, “We regret this situation, and we apologise to Nigerians. We didn’t see this coming”.

He said the loading terminal where the fuel was brought into the country has been supplying gasoline for the NNPC over a long time, making the company not have any suspicion that affected batches may not have conformed to the specifications for Nigeria.

He further disclosed that the said terminal based in Belgium have been a major one supplying fuel to Nigetia, many other West African countries, and to many countries in Europe, giving assurance that NNPC Limited was doing everything possible to ensure that fuel supply across the country is normalised as soon as necessary.

Speaking earlier, Chairman of the committee, Hon. Mahmud Gaya said the investigative hearing was necessitated by the lingering fuel scarcity, “which has a negative impact on the people. As we are all aware, fuel queues has recently caused gridlock in most of our major cities affecting traffic movements. Some fuel stations are locked while the few that are open have long queues of motorist waiting to buy fuel”.

The lawmaker lamented that the nation’s capital city, Abuja, and other major cities were not spared, as “the majority of filling stations are shut and motorists spent hours in the sun struggling to buy from few that are open”.