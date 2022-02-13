Adulterated petrol: Buhari, saboteurs and the melee in oil & gas sector

Experience has shown that patriotic citizens, especially private sector players combined with purposeful leadership, make a great nation. Like Americans, Britons, Russians, Chinese and other citizens of developed countries, businessmen and women don’t see their business interests in isolation of the overall national goals, objectives and aspirations. For an average American business person, the interest of his business stops where that of his country begins. In other words, the wellbeing of the country and fellow citizens comes first. This is the standard and best practice in most advanced societies of the world.

Sadly, the reverse is the case in Nigeria where the interests of the business class are at variance with the overall national goals and aspirations. In essence, they don’t care about the negative impacts of their nefarious business activities on the national economy and the overall wellbeing of their countrymen and women. The foregoing is the sad reality of Nigeria, as exemplified by the ongoing brouhaha over imported adulterated fuel.

Worried by the age-long futile efforts to holistically reform the oil and gas sector, President Muhammadu Buhari, on assumption of office in 2015, demonstrated the real definition of leadership by breathing life into the efforts to reform the sector. General Montgomery once defined leadership as “the capacity and the will to rally men and women to a common purpose and the character which inspires confidence.” With these attributes, President Buhari scored another first with the passage of the Petroleum Industrial Act (PIA).

However, despite Buhari’s relentlessness to see Nigeria work, some bad businessmen are unwilling to synergies with the president. They have constituted themselves into a clog in the wheels of the country’s progress. Most worrisome is the deepening crisis of trading of blames and distancing from the importation of the contaminated petrol by major stakeholders. Oil consortium, Emadeb/Hyde/AY Maikifi Consortium, refuted the claims by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited about who imported the methanol-laden petrol into the country.

Irrespective of the ongoing horse-trading, the soothing relief is that the Buhari government has drawn a red line and vowed to deal decisively with those behind the heinous economic sabotage to serve as deterrent. Nigeria cannot continue to operate like this and we expect the country to become great.

As a patriotic Nigerian and an action leader, President Buhari’s stand is clear: “The protection of consumer interests is a priority of the present administration and is ready to take all necessary measures to protect consumers from hazardous products, loss or injuries from the consumption of substandard goods.”

A patriotic private sector is pivotal to the development of a robust national economy. This they do by creating jobs through productive enterprise, and also pay taxes to the government. On the other hand, with the taxpayers’ money, the government strives to create a friendly and enabling business environment like regulatory framework, security, infrastructure, etc.

These are the kind of complementary roles that government and the private sector plays to engender sustainable national growth and development. But where the reverse is the case like the recent development in which some players in the energy sector threw business ethics and patriotism to the wind and imported toxic fuel despite the full awareness of its devastating effect on the national economy and lives of Nigerians it calls for serious worry.

Make no mistake; some opposition elements, enemies of Nigeria or those angry at President Buhari’s guts for seeing to the successful passage of the PIA are behind this crude national sabotage. As a professional in direct purchase supply in the international oil market, I have always heard the excellent reforms by the Buhari government resonating in the global stage anytime we travel outside the country. Let it be made clear that those who earn their leaving through illegality and fraud will not go scot-free. They will be brought to book by the Buhari administration

The culprits must be made to account for their sins. If this is allowed to go unpunished the calculated sabotage will continue. Perhaps, the suggestion of the House of Representatives that the operating licenses of the affected companies should be suspended will suffice to assuage the feelings of Nigeria, and serve as deterrent to would be perpetrators.

Conceivably, the greatest pain in the whole of this is the frightening queues that have returned to our fuel stations. This is emergency time, and in an emergency situation patriotic business men who love their country and its people would do everything to cushion the hardship the people are going through. On the contrary, fuel stations have products and are doing brisk business by shutting down the majority of their pumps and dispensing with fewer pumps. This is nothing but sheer man’s inhumanity to man, and an attempt to project the Buhari government in bad light before Nigerians.

Let this sink well with mischief makers who have infiltrated the private sector and are working to distabilise the Buhari government or give it a bad name. Nigerians have long seen the purity of President Buhari’s intention for the country, hence cannot be deceived.

On a sustainable or long term basis, PIA is certainly the antidote to the rumpus in petrol supply dilemma. By the time the PIA technical and implementation committee concludes its assignment in 12 months’ time and the law is implemented to the fullest, subsidy or government’s involvement would have given way to profitable oil and gas investments. Hitherto, the absence of PIA had caused Nigeria an estimated $50 billion worth of investments in 10 years created by the uncertainty of non-passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), lack of progress and stagnation in the sector.

That is why the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) in July 2021 by the National Assembly and subsequent signing into law (PIA) by President Buhari in August 2021 handed a lifeline in the petroleum and gas industry. This giant stride will certainly recalibrate the narrative of the oil and gas sector in Nigeria.

Finally, when competition becomes fierce, as a result of the PIA implementation, let’s see how charlatan importers’ ‘killer fuel’ would have a place in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

Ibrahim is director, Communications and Strategic Planning, Presidential Support Committee (PSC).