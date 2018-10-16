Advocacy for cross border women traders in West Africa gathers steam

For sometimes now, the public perception of the role of women in African is seen more as a home keeper.

However, that narrative is changing, BINTA SHAMA reports.

Generally a woman is seen as fragile, soft and gentle in nature.

Expectedly, she is expected to oversee the home front and anything that has to do with domestic activities.

However, the story has changed as we find programmes on gender equality, women empowerment and so on.

A written piece by the New Faces, New Voices (NFNV)-Nigeria, a Non Governmental organization and foremost women advocacy group said women are regarded as the economic engine at the heart of West Africa, adding that these women include a large group of small scale traders with little working capital, infrastructure and rudimentary numeracy/literacy skills.

Women dependent on cross border trade The organisation notes that Nigerian women are dependent on cross border trade to earn a living and will go through the harsh rudimentary process at the borders just to ensure they are able to trade.

In neighbouring Ghana, these women are described as ‘head pan traders’.

The group disclosed that the ECOWAS Commission has already commenced formal plans to engage with women cross border traders by the development of a roadmap in 2013 at an expert meeting which was convened and a follow up meeting that considered the draft ECOWAS Plan on Gender and Trade in January 2015.

The group added that the initiatives will attract technical resources and capacity building support from international organizations such as the international Trade Centre which is currently supporting the Uganda Export Promotion Council Program with women cross birder traders.

The New Faces, New Voices (NFNV)-Nigeria has for some time now been coming up with an intervention program to support West African women trader across border in West Africa.

According to the NGO, the project is aimed at reinforcing regional integration process as well as reduce the cost of doing business in West Africa.

Preparing the ground At the recent NFNV 1st Pan-African Women Expo in Abuja with the theme: “Promoting Women Cross borders Trade: A Panacea for Economic Growth”, issues like empowering 120 women at no cost, promoting trade exhibition, investment creation, opportunities and business networking For sometimes now, the public perception of the role of women in African is seen more as a home keeper.

However, that narrative is changing, BINTA SHAMA reports.

Debola Aminu cropped up and were exhaustively discussed.

Speaking at the African Women CEO roundtable, the Country DirectorNFNV, Nigeria, Hajia Aishatu Debola Aminu said the Expo was basically to prepare the ground for African women in business especially those with ideas and skills but lack the means of showcasing their talents, and opportunities for young entrepreneurs to showcase their products.

She said: “The Nigerian branch, New Face, New Voice has organised this programme to empower the African women; precisely those in the West African coast, as a way of encouraging both the upcoming entrepreneurs who has little or no experience to go about their business and also make established women business owners to work on a social and friendly ground in networking by sharing ideas and learning from one another”, Explaining further, “she said Nigeria being a grand patron in the African commercial world should standout not only in West Africa, or Africa, but should also be able to compete with the world at large, assuring that market strategy and platform for all African women in business to work in unity and one voice has been created.

Women empowerment key Meanwhile, a participant at the exhibition, who is into cosmetics and spices, Dr.

Ladi Shambo stressed the need for the federal government’s involvement in empowering women.

Explaining further, she said: “The training is coming at a perfect time but might lose its purpose because government is not giving free support to women in Nigeria.

“Go to Ghana and see how their government is supporting women entrepreneurs save for our Vice President Osinbajo that is trying to make things easy for entrepreneurs, Nigeria has forgotten us.

“This programme has given me more motivation.

We need to work hard as women in Africa especially Nigeria.

We are so marginalised beyond pardon.

It is a room for us to come out as new voices and new faces to mobilise the women to fight for their rights and gender equality because we have been unfairly treated.” “I considered it a privilege to be among the 120 women that would be empowered in this exhibition.

And so far, I have been enlightened.

I never knew of doing a marketing research plan before today, but now, I know and will add to my strategies”, she added.

Women empowerment as driver of growth Speaking in the same vein, the Grand Patron NFNV and the founder, I-Care Women & Youth Initiative, Hajia Dr.

Amina Namadi Sambo observes that governments, groups and individuals have made concerted efforts to advance the cause of women as a way of impacting positively on their socio-economic wellbeing.

According to her, “here we are today for the 1st Pan African Women Expo, which seeks to remove imaginary barriers that limits trade between African women as encapsulated in the theme mentioned previously”.

“It is a milestone and demonstration of what I am saying that women issues are now development issues and I am of the view that the Expo will not only be the beginning of good things to come but can also get better going by commitment and past antecedents of the organisers”, she stated.

In her own remarks, the Minister of State Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Aisha Abubakar says the Expo was a step in the right direction, arguing that women are equal partners in the development and enhancement of shared posterity of countries around the world.

The team lead organiser, Hafiz Kasim while speaking to Blueprint explained that the programme was an avenue for African women to share and trade ideas with other African countries.

Dignitaries and participants from far from countries like Niger Republic, Cameroon, Ghana, Mali Zambia and Tanzania came to grace the occasion.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.