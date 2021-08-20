Advocacy group drums support for military operations in North-central

A non-partisan group, North-Central Youth Amalgamation (NCYA) has urged people of the region, especially youths to support the efforts of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) to restore lasting peace to the region.

The group while describing the recent Chief of Defence Staff Interactive Session with Retired Senior Military Officers in the North-central Geopolitical zone as a welcome development, frowned at the restiveness in Plateau and some parts of Benue, saying “it is affecting socio-economic development of the region.”

In a press release signed Thursday by its president Brown Longjohn and Vice-president Aminat Bako, the group lamented that despite efforts of the military, some bad elements are still sowing seeds of discord in the region.

The statement reads: “We urge youths and the good people of the North-central to support the Armed Forces of Nigeria in restoring peace and stability in the region.

“The recent Chief of Defence Staff Interactive Session with Retired Senior Military Officers in the North-central Geopolitical zone is a testimony of determination by the present leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to restore peace in the region and other parts of the country. It is therefore a welcome development.

“Our people should know that no one will come and develop our region, but ourselves, it therefore becomes expedient that we eschew all forms of bitterness and come together. We can’t continue to kill and maim each other.

“We use this opportunity to commend the military for how it is subduing Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters to a standstill, we therefore urge our people to support ongoing military operations in the North-central so the region will be made hot for enemies of the country.”