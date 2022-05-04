Advocating immunization of children as key component of primary health care 

Immunization is a key component of primary health care and an indisputable human right. It is also one of the best health investments money can buy. ADEOLA TUKURU reports.

Vaccines underpin global health security and will be a vital tool in the battle against antimicrobial resistance and also control infectious disease outbreaks.

Advocacy of CRA in rural areas

As parts of it advocacy for increased vaccination for children in the rural areas, members of the Child Rights Advocacy Club in Junior Secondary School in Gwagwalada, Abuja sponsored by Save the Children International (SCI) harped on the need for mobile hospitals in the rural areas.

These development was in commemoration of the just concluded World Immunization week.

According to World Health Organisations (WHO) reports , Immunization currently prevents 3.5-5 million deaths every year from diseases like diphtheria,tetanus ,pertussis ,influenza and measles.

A member of the club, Marvelous Edeh, JSS 2E from the school said they are advocating that Government at all levels should build more health centers and create awareness of pneumonia on the social media.

Lack of healthcare centers to rural populace

Another member of the club, Ogar Good luck lamented that children are dying in their numbers in most rural areas because of poor access to vaccine.

He observed that most of the healthcare centres are not functional and governments at all levels do not pay serious attention to the rural populace when it comes to vaccination.

He said there is need for mobile hospitals in the rural and hard to reach areas. Government should speed up its activities to ensure that all children are carried along in its programmes.

In his words “We are privileged to have access yo basic health care. We also speak about the importance of immunization to our parents and people in our community.”

Another member of the club, Akabuakwu Chidiomimi while lauding SCI for it good gestures said they were empowered with CRAC platform to speak about issues that concern them as children.

Trainings on basic rights as children

“We have received various trainings and now understand our basic rights as children. In our society today, children needs to be saved from various diseases. All we are asking is for those in authority to provide care for us and not to allow

us die from any diseases as a result of lack of vaccination”

The coordinator of the club, Ella Peter explained that SCI empowered them to advocate on various challenges faced by children.

He said they are happy to champion the campaign event in communities. “I would like to encourage SCI to keep up with the good work that it is doing in the country.”

The Principal of Junior Secondary School, Gwagwalada, Mrs Florence Okonkwo said there is need for continuous advocacy to sensitize parents on the importance of vaccination and how best to take care of their children.

“On our part, we speak to parents during PTA meetings and the awareness is going far. I am happy that there are changes around us because of what SCI is doing in our school,” she said.

The Interim Country Director, Save the Children International in Nigeria

Shannon Ward said these diseases can negatively impact quality of life and cause death. We welcome increased emphasis and training for health workers and community members on the many benefits of immunization.

Collaboration of various stakeholders

According to her, this year’s theme is apt as the world gradually recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. “This brings us another opportunity to enhance the collaboration of various stakeholders and interest groups including community, religious, and traditional rulers and private sector companies to contribute to improving health for all towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal 3.

The Director of Advocacy, Campaigns, Communication and Media, Save the Children International in Nigeria,

Amanuel Mamo explained that Save the Children supports the need for accelerating vaccine coverage by supporting Gavi’s 2020 replenishment and ensuring investment drives for more equitable vaccination coverage, and to improve vaccine affordability, especially for children and other vulnerable groups.

‘’We urge the Government of Nigeria to support an increase in domestic investment in the health sector to meet with 15% target of the Abuja Declaration (2001) and ensure that health spending improves child health services, including by removing user fees, reducing non-financial barriers to accessing care, and prioritizing primary health services, among others.

” Focusing on zero-dose children is particularly important because those who are reached with the first vaccine are highly likely to also receive remaining dosages.”

“This week provides us an opportunity to increase public awareness about the importance of every person’s need and rights, including that of children, girls, women and people with disabilities, to be protected from vaccine-preventable diseases.

Need for accessible immunization at all levels

“We call for increased coordination, collaboration with and support of stakeholders and the government to be able to deliver high-quality, timely, free and accessible immunization programmes at all level.

“Save the Children International calls upon the federal and state governments to keep immunization high on their sustainable development agendas as vaccinated communities will be healthy, productive and resilient,” he said.

