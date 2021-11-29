AEAN tasks members to promote Agbari culture

The Agbari Elite Association of Nigeria (AEAN) weekend held its maiden summit at the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Abuja.

The association called on Agbari sons and daughters to stay united to ensure the promotion of its cultural heritage, education, welfare, peace, unity and development.

The chairman of the association, Comrade Musa Jibril, in his speech titled :”Rethinking The Gbari Unity in Challenging Times”, said the organisation took it upon itself to come together and discuss Gbari unity.

He stated that at the end of the summit it would be able to change a Gbari man’s thought and perception towards politics in the country.

He said the organisation did some projects as part of its cooperate social responsibility. The projects include fixing faulty hand-pump borehole and distribution of treated mosquito nets to Agbari pregnant women and nursing mothers.

Dalhatu Ezekiel Musa, the commissioner, Public Complaints Commission (PCC) on his part tasked all Gbari speakers to install purposeful leadership and visionary leadership in Gbari nation and beyond.

The commissioner said modern leadership should be characterised by quality and not quantity, adding that a sustainable development and empowerment chain should be the watch ward.

He added that in order to have a successful Gbari nation, they must be purposeful with leadership recruitment to attain the desired goals and achievements in the country.

The Turakin Kwali, Mr Aliyu Daniel Kwali, in his presentation said in order to have the proverbial unity among the Gbari people, there should be a conceptual long, medium and short term vision that will serve as guideposts on the long journey of unity.