AEDC announces fresh power outage in Abuja communities

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), Friday, announced that there would be power interruption in some parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for eight hours on Saturday.

The interruption, according to the company, would enable the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to carry out maintenance on its Apo substation.

The AEDC’s Chief Marketing Officer, Mr Donald Etim, who disclosed this in Abuja, said the power interruption would take place on Saturday between 9: 00 a.m. and 4: 00 p.m and listed the affected areas to include Lokogoma, Apo Mechanic Village, Apo Resettlement, Waru Village, Gudu, Gaduwa Estate, Trademore Estate, Apo Legislative Quarters, and behind the transmission substation.

Other areas, according to him, are Efab Galaxy Estate, Efab Sunshine Estate, Cedar Crest Hospital and environs.

“The purpose of the interruption is to enable the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to carry out a maintenance exercise on the 100MVA TR4 at the Apo Transmission substation,” he said.

He appealed to customers to be patient and cooperate with the company in its quest to provide better services and assured customers of improved power supply.

EtiEm, who said the AEDC management sincerely regretted any inconveniences the outage might cause them, attributed the current low supply of electricity to inadequate generation by the generating companies.

He, however, assured that all hands were on deck to ensure stable electricity supply as soon as possible.