AEDC decries alleged EFCC’s harassment of staff, threatens legal action

The management of Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC) has vowed to sue the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged invasion of its headquarters in Abuja and harassment of its staff.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, the distribution company (DisCo) said the raid which happened on Monday led to what it described as illegal arrest and detention of its staff without following the due process.

The AEDC, while describing the action of officials of the anti-graft agency as unprofessional and unruly, said the company values every member of staff and does not tolerate any intimidation, threat, or assault by members of the public or any institution.

The EFCC men were said to have found their way into the premises without prior notice or permission, and a fracas ensued between them and the workers’ Union after the EFCC operatives declined to properly identify themselves.

“We write in response to the ugly incident that occurred at our Corporate Headquarters on the 6th of June 2022.

The incident was the unrestrained and brazen assault against members of our staff by a group of 5 staff of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

“The team of EFCC staff visited the premises of AEDC without notice or any warrants and violated the rights of law-abiding citizens of this country. Several staff of the company were physically assaulted, unlawfully arrested and arbitrarily detained without cause or justification.

“As a responsible corporate organisation, we wish to state that we unequivocally condemn this action in its entirety. The law is clear, any law enforcement official who commits violations against law-abiding citizens must be brought to justice and redress must be provided to the victims”.

