AEDC explains power outage in FCT

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), Tuesday, notified its customers residing in the Apo/Gudu district of the federal capital territory, of its annual preventive maintenance at the Gudu Injection Substation.

The management of AEDC, in a statement issued in Abuja said the maintenance took place on March 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The company said during this period, there would be power interruptions which would affect Prince & Princess Estate, Parts of Kaura District, Dubai Market, Behind Games Village, and Part of Durumi 2, Adisa Estate.

AEDC listed other areas to include Sharia Court of Appeal, Federal Boys College, Sharon Plaza, Anon Plaza, Cedar Crest Hospital, MKK Plaza, Durumi 3 Shell Estate, A.A. Shafa Filling Station, Amina Court, NPI Estate, and environs.

”While we regret the inconvenience, we would like to assure our valued customers that the exercise is expected to ensure improved power supply to these areas.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

