AEDC kicks against staff’s conviction over alleged unlawful disconnection

The management of Abuja Electricity Company (AEDC) has expressed dissatisfaction over the conviction of one of its staff over alleged unlawful disconnection by a Kogi Magistrate court.

AEDC in a statement by its General Manager, Corporate Communications, Oyebode Fadipe, though did not mention the convicted staff, vowed to appeal the judgment.

“The attention of AEDC Plc has been drawn to the media reports of the conviction of one of its employees by a Magistrate Court sitting in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital for what the Court described as unlawful disconnection of a customer of AEDC Plc.

“The judgment was delivered on 12th August, 2021. AEDC Plc is dissatisfied with the judgment of the Magistrate Court and has therefore instructed its lawyers to appeal the decision of the Court as a reflection of her posiiton, which is contrary to the judgment of the Court.

“The Management of AEDC Plc hereby assures its esteemed customers and stakeholders of its commitment to the obedience of the laws and regulations that are relevant to its operations in the NESI”, he said.