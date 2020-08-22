AEDC raises probe panel on Nasarawa community’s electrocution case









Authorities of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) have described the recent death of two male adults, Zaidu Haruna and Mohammed Osama, in Keffi, Nasarawa state, as “sad and painful reminder” of the disdainful manner some persons treat electrical facilities despite the obvious dangers associated with such act.

This act, AEDC said, manifests in the form of encroaching on the right of way (RoW) of electricity facilities by building or trading under High Tension (HT) lines or living close to electricity facilities in total breach of safety regulations within its franchise area.



The DisCos in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday by its General Manager, Corporate Communications, Mr. Oyebode Fadipe, commiserated with families of the deceased, the government and people of Nasarawa state.

The statement read in part, “On a number of occasions, we have been to the scene of the incident to sensitise the people in the area, warning them seriously about the dangers of trading under high tension lines. Educational posters were pasted in the area drawing attention to the dangers of erecting structures and trading under the high-tension lines.

“It is also on record that AEDC wrote several letters to the authorities of the Keffi local government, which issues operational permit to clusters of small markets/trading outposts under overhead lines at this particular trading point drawing attention to the dangers of trading under high tension lines in the area.

“In addition to all these, AEDC has had extensive engagements and consultation with the Nasarawa state Urban Development Board on the health and safety implications of having large number of persons living and trading under power lines in the state.”

