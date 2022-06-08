AEDC rescinds court action against EFCC over alleged staff harassment





The management of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC), Wednesday, said it has jettisoned its threat to take legal actions against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and some of its officials who it accused of assault on Monday.

The management of the company had in a statement it issued on Tuesday accused five officials of the anti-graft agency of storming the corporate headquarters of AEDC in Abuja to assault its officials who were carrying out their official duties.

It stated that the anti-graft agents, who arrived at the AEDC premises without notice or any warrants, violated the rights of the staff who were physically assaulted, unlawfully arrested and arbitrarily detained without cause or justification.

The AEDC management, however, threatened to explore all legal measures against the EFCC and its officials, to ensure a redress for what it described as “gross and regrettable violation of our rights.”

However, on Wednesday, following a meeting between senior officials of both organisations, the AEDC said it was reconsidering its threat to take legal actions against the EFCC over the incident.

“We are pleased to inform the public that in a swift and positive turn of events, the recent friction between our great company, Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc and the EFCC, has been resolved.

“This was the outcome of a meeting between senior officials of both organisations where it came to the fore that the recent incident at our corporate headquarters involving some of our staff and officials of the EFCC on 6 June 2022 was as a result of misinformation and misunderstanding.

“Following this high-level engagement, both sides resolved to settle all the issues amicably and forge ahead in the interest of peace and cooperation. In the light of this development, our company AEDC shall not be seeking legal redress,” the statement read.

The company said it would continue to collaborate and cooperate with the EFCC and other law enforcement agencies, in their activities and operations, when required to do so.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

