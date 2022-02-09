AEDC resumes MAP scheme, targets 180,000 meters ﻿

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), Wednesday, announced that it has resumed its Meter Assets Provider’s (MAPs) scheme with about 180,000 meters.

The Chief Technical Officer, AEDC, Engr. Oluwafemi Zacchaeus, who spoke at a media briefing, said the re-launch of the MAP scheme was targeted at bridging the meter demand gap after the completion of phase zero of the Federal Government’s National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP).

He said with the resumed MAPS scheme, willing customers will advance money to MAP/AEDC for purchase of meters while they will be refunded through vending, after installation.

Zacchaeus disclosed that the MAPS framework will run till the commencement of phase1 of the NMMP, adding that it currently has six participating MAPS vendors- Mojec, Protogy, Turbo energy, Momas, CIG and Holley.

He noted that the AEDC was in the process of engaging more MAPs, stating that only vendors with sufficient stock of meters in Nigeria will be considered.

The Technical Officer also disclosed that in a bid to ensure constant availability of meters, each vendor made commitment to supply 50,000 meters monthly in the company’s stores across all its franchise areas.

While giving a breakdown of number of meters for installation under the framework, he said it targets a total of 135,000 single phase and 45,000 three phase meters going for N63,061.32 and N117,910.69 (VAT inclusive) respectively.

Earlier, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer, Donald Etim, who spoke on the new vending platform, had said the decision was guided by the need to create more access options for customers thus reducing the burden of additional costs.

He said with the platform, customers can now buy power directly from its website.

“With this platform, customers are not only assured of the elimination of extra charges such as service charge, commission and convenience fees, they are also assured of easy reconciliation of their account, 24/7 online real time service, as well as instant value for the energy purchased from any part of its franchise area,” he said.