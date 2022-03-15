AEPB, why violate the law?

For a healthy society, law was made to checkmate the activities of men and bring sanity into the system. It should now be a course to worry if same law is being turn over as a tool to oppress the weak.

How genuine is the operation of Abuja Environmental Protection Board(AEPB)? This is a regulatory body charged with the responsibility for the protection and management of the FCT environment. Are they really carrying out their duties based on their mandate? How well does one define environmental nuisance?

Investigations have revealed that the operatives of this agency extort and harass petty sellers found by the roadside. They go after food and suya sellers, drinking bars, kiosks that deal on general goods and provisions, salons, mobile point of sale (POS) operators and others.

More worrisome is the destruction of the property of their victims including food and carting away whatever item they lay their hands on. Meanwhile, they have other people that they show favouritism to.

An incident happened a week ago in Gudu, a district in Abuja Municipal Area Council. These men under the guidance of some police officers loaded themselves with guns and sticks to kiosks to carry out their nefarious activities of harassment.

On refusal by the owners and other sympathisers, the police officers opened fire on them and about three or four people were shot, while others were beaten to the point that they sustained injuries.This is an abuse taken too far. Police is a law enforcement agency that is supposed to uphold the law.

The country is already hot and people are trying hard to survive. Having people under the disguise of law to sabotage their efforts should not be entertained. The FCTA should look into the activities of this body before things get out of hand. The victims may decide to fight back one day.

Adama Umar Yahaya,

Abuja

