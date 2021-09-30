Aero Contractors receives 2 new Airbus 320 aircraft

Aero contractors Thursday took delivery of two brand new Airbus 320 (Aircrafts) from Heston airline based in Lithuania.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Captain Mahmood Abdullahi, while receiving the new aircrafts in Abuja said that the Aero Contractors has strived to stay afloat despite economic hardship.

The CEO, noted that for the company to remain in business, as the oldest airliner in Nigeria, saying it considered remaining in Business as a contribution to the economy of the country. “We are here because aviation is the heart beat of any nation.”

According to him, the two aircraft leased by House of Five A’s will boost the fleet of the airline and provide the much needed capacity to serve the Nigerian market. The aircraft is the first of its kind in the Nigerian market.

Capt. Mahmood said: “We are pleased to secure these two aircraft through House of Five A’s which will boost our fleet and give us the needed capacity in the Nigerian market, while making us more efficient and offer more comfort to our customers.

“These new generation aircraft are suitable to our operations in this market. We have established an excellent relationship with the lessors and the financier and we are looking forward to a stronger relationship between both parties.

Aero Contractors is currently in Receivership by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

In his good will message, the Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu, said congratulated aero contractors for the additional aircrafts to its fleets.

He said that the agency as a regulator will give aero contractors all the supports it need to maintain high quality standards required in the aviation industry.

He said that he will ensure that aero contractors meets all agreement it enters with its partners in order to promote transparency in the industry.