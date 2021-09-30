Aero Contractors receives Two new Aircrafts

Aero contractors Thursday took delivery of two brand new Airbus 320 (Aircrafts) from Heston airline based in Lithuania.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Captain Mahmood Abdullahi,while receiving the new Aircraft in Abuja said that the Aero Contractors, has strived to stay afloat despite economic hardship.

The CEO, noted that for the company to remain in business, as the oldest airliner in Nigeria, that it concidered remaining in as a contributor to the economy of the country. ” We are here because aviation is the heart beat of any Nation.

According to him, the two aircraft leased by House of Five A’s will boost the fleet of the airline and provide the much needed capacity to serve the Nigerian market. The aircraft is the first of its kind in the Nigerian market.

Capt. Mahmood said: “We are pleased to secure these two aircraft through House of Five A’s which will boost our fleet and give us the needed capacity in the Nigerian market, while making us more efficient and offer more comfort to our customers.