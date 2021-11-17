Aerodrome Safety: BASL launches FOD awareness initiative

Operators of the domestic wing of the Lagos Airport, the Murtala Mohammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2) Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), has launched a ‘Foreign Object Debris’ (FOD) awareness initiative at the terminal.

Acting Head of Business, Mr. Raphael Uchegbu, said the initiative is a deliberate move to ward off potential dangers that FODs constitute to aerodrome operations.

Uchegbu, who stated that FODs contribute to the damage or potential damage to aircraft, ground equipment and endanger life, also maintained that FOD can be as simple as a nut, a piece of concrete, a piece of paper, a stone, a suitcase handle, a screwdriver or even passenger.



He added that “throwaway items are inherently dangerous. In the working environment of an apron, they contribute to the damage or potential damage to aircraft, ground equipment and perhaps even endanger life. This initiative is in line with BASL’s determination to maintain top safety culture at MMA2 at all times – all for passengers’ comfort.”

He also noted that the terminal operator decided to take the bull by the horn to launch the initiative with special FOD bins which he stressed, come in yellow colour for easy identification – separate from other regular bins on the airside.



Also speaking, Director of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards (DAAS), Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Mr. Odunogo Mohammed Tayid who was represented by Assistant General Manager, Aerodrome Standards, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Mrs. Chukwudumebi-Azeh Calista enjoined all and sundry to do everything necessary to avoid airside hazards.





She maintained that picking up of FOD is everybody’s responsibility, saying it should not be left to airside staff as hazard could lead to loss of jobs. Her words: “If you see any strange object at the airside you pick it up, ensure to clean up as you go.”



While adding her voice, BASL’s Head of Safety, Nafisat Adeniran advised participants on the best practices for Apron Safety. She maintained that FOD at airports can cause damage running into millions of dollars for airlines, airports, and airport tenants.



“What we have done today is basically an FOD-prevention strategy which is not limited to training, facility inspection, maintenance, and proper coordination on how all affected parties can minimize potential FOD challenges and its effects at MMA2. We have plans to continue to train and sensitize our personnel on this critical aspect of terminal operation,” she added.



Participants cutting across airlines staff, apron/airside, and AVSEC staff were trained on how to identify and pick FODs at the airside.

