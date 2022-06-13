AFAN Crisis: Kabir cautions minister, public on relating with Mudi

The Arc. Kabir Ibrahim has called on the public to watch against relating with Mr Faruk Rabiu Mudi faction of the association, saying the Federal High Court case in his favour has been appealed therefore, Mudi and his co-horts has no right to parade themselves as leaders of the association.

Kabir in a statement on Friday om the heel of the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, assuring the Mudi faction of collaboration.

Ibrahim said Faruk and his cohorts cannot parade themselves as the President and leaders of AFAN until the pending appeal is dispensed with.

“The duly elected Executives of AFAN in the 36 states and FCT are coordinating the activities of farmers in their various states and the International Community is evidently working with the Arc. Kabir-Led AFAN.

“Also it should be noted that AFAN under Arc. Kabir Ibrahim is mobilizing farmers ahead of the 2023 general elections to vote leaders who will focus properly on the Agricultural sector.

“The records of the FHC( Federal High Court) have been compiled and transmitted to the Court of Appeal and files and case numbers have been assigned CA/ABJ/CV/554/2022 ARCH KABIR IBRAHIM and CA/ABJ/CV/555/2022 THE INCORPORATED TRUSTEES OF ALL FARMERS.

“The case of Engr. Dave Umahi, the Executive Governor of Ebonyi State, who the (FHC)Federal High Court asked to vacate his seat upon being sued by the PDP for joining the APC is fresh in our memory as he still remains the Governor of Ebonyi State pending the outcome of the appeal,” he said.

Arc. Kabir Ibrahim and the NEC of AFAN still remain the bonafide leaders of AFAN pending the outcome of the appeal.

“We urge the Federal Government and Specifically the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) as well as the general public to follow due judicial process and rule of law in transacting any business with anyone except Arc. Kabir Ibrahim and his National and State Executives regarding Nigerian farmers,” he said.

