AFAN leadership crisis: Don’t recognise parallel executive, farmers tell FG, others



Stakeholders of the All farmers Association of Nigeria , (AFAN) have asked government agencies not to recognise any of the parallel factions of the association until they resolve their differences and conduct fresh election.

The stakeholders decried the continuous activities of the two parallel executives ,which they described as unconstitutional.

They regretted that the General Assembly of the association has not been held since 2015, thereby depriving members of benefits.

They made their resolution known in a communique issued at the end of a stakeholders meeting held on the lingering leadership crisis on 8th February in Abuja.

The communique which was made available to journalists in Ilorin on Tuesday was signed by Dr .Tunde Arosanyin onbehalf of others stakeholders.

It listed those present at the meeting to include Chief T.T Ibieleye, Hon Sabiru Mohammed, Prisca Enoh, Pastor Festus Omoregie and Musa Mohammed.

Others are Major Gen Y Y Noru,bAkin Aminu, Hon Ajibade Babalola,.Hajia Azumi Wamba , Dr Ayo Ewerem, Lady Akuna Nwabisi and Hajia Laratu Kamba.

The communique also advised the embattled executives to withdraw their cases in court in other not to be on wrong side of history.

The communique stated that the “continuous activities of the two parallel national executives was condemned in strong terms as they no longer operated within the constitution of the association.

“The meeting called on government agencies, ministries, institutions and relevant agriculture bodies not to have any dealings with the two crisis ridden executives until they conduct an acceptable election immediately”.

It stated that “other advisory recommendations of the meeting will be forwarded to members of the board of trustees for their kind consideration and approval as a step to moving the association forward.

“The meeting urged famers to await the further directive from BOT and stakeholders, while commending the federal government for support given to agricultural programmes”.