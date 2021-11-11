AfCFTA: Nigerian tourism sector enough to attract billions of dollars – Experts

As the country continues to witness financial hits, experts say Nigeria’s very rich tourism environment is enough to attract into the country billions of US Dollars in foreign currency in line with the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCTA).

Former Managing Director of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nnamdi Udoh said with the collective Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 2.5 trillion US Dollars of 54 economies of Africa, making it the 8the largest economy in the world, behind India, Nigeria must choose to stand out and explore its tourism potentials.

According to the former NAMA boss, Africa with 1.3 billion potential customers makes the Continent’ much more attractive to investment both from within and outside the Continent.

Also, former Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mr. Richard Aisuebeogun said with AfCFTA, It becomes easier for airlines to grow in Africa just like what is obtained in the entire continent of Europe.

They spoke ahead of the 4th edition of the National Tourism Transportation Summit slated for 15th to 16th of November, 2021 at the International Conference Centre Abuja.

Udoh affirmed that the figure is enough to encourage business people to make the required investments necessary to sustain economic growth and create the much needed job opportunities which Nigeria and the whole of Africa as a continent badly needs.

The theme: ‘Tourism Transportation Connectivity: Leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Regime for Economic Sustainability’ they said is coming at a period the continent is coming together to promote free trade within the continent that is capable of enhancing air transport and tourism not only in Nigeria but Africa as a whole.

Speaking further Udoh

Udoh disclosed that the African Union is gradually making great strides towards achieving and making sense of the wisdom behind this famous adage in its efforts to liberate Africa from colonial demarcations.

He said that apart from the physical barriers put in place by Africa’s colonizers, there are other intangible barriers, which have been existing and still continue to be of great hindrance to Africa’s emergence if not brought down.