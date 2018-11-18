AFCON 2019: Eagles to face tough friendly battles

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is making plans for Nigeria to play international friendlies against two high ranking South American teams in preparation for the 2019 AFCON Finals which is scheduled for Cameroun in July next year.

There are speculations that the teams could be one or both of Uruguay and Paraguay or another team from the region.

Paraguay who sit thirteen places ahead of the Super Eagles in 31st position in the current FIFA ranking would be a boost for the team’s morale and it will give them a better feel of how tough the tournament will be.

Whereas, Uruguay who sit in 6th position in the current ranking and parade football stars like PSG’s Edison Cavani, Barcelona’s Luiz Suarez, Atletico Madrid’s Diego Godin, and Arsenal’s Lucas Torreira, will be the biggest gain for the three-time African Champions as regards the team’s tactical strength.

A fixture with any or both of the two teams will definitely be an inspiration for the Super Eagles and it will also help in improving its points on FIFA’s ranking table.

If the speculations are anything to go by, it will be the perfect preparation for the Super Eagles ahead of their campaign in Cameroun, considering that they have missed out on the last two editions of the African football showcase.

The Super Eagles qualified for the 2019 AFCON on Saturday, after getting a draw against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa and will hope to make a strong statement with its youthful squad come July 2019.

