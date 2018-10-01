AFCON 2019 qualifiers: Libya coach Amrouche names 22-man squad for S/Eagles duels

Libya head coach, Adel Amrouche, has named a 22-man squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying doubleheader against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Top on the list of the squad released by Amrouche is Crotone of Italy star, Ahmad Benali, who once represented England at the U-17 level.

Other big names on the list are Ali Al Musrati who plays for Portuguese club, Vitoria Guimarães, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi of New York City FC and Desportivo Alves player, Hamdou Elhouni.

The The Mediterranean Knights will face the Super Eagles in a matchday-three encounter at the Akwa Ibom International Stadium, Uyo on October 13.

They will host the three-time African champions three day later in the return fixture in Sfax, Tunisia.

Amrouche’s men are expected to begin preparations for both games on October 4.

Libya occupy top position in Group E of the 2019 AFCON qualifier with four points from two games.

South Africa are second with same number of points but have an inferior goal difference.

The Super Eagles sit in third position with three points, while Seychelles who lost their opening two games are yet to pick a point.

