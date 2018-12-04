AFCON 2019: Rohr proposes grade A friendlies for Super Eagles

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has said he hopes his team play at least three warm-up games leading up to next year’s AFCON.

Nigeria have qualified for the African showpiece football event with a game to spare and so their final qualifier at home against Seychelles will be a dead-rubber.

“Besides the match against Seychelles in March, we hope to play three more friendlies including one in March and some at the end of May (during the team’s training camp for the AFCON),” Rohr revealed.

Rohr has already picked Uyo as the training base for the AFCON, saying the good pitch at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium was the main attraction.

The Super Eagles have won the AFCON thrice, but they are only back in the tournament proper in four years after they failed to qualify for the last two editions in 2015 and 2017.

