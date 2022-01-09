AFCON 2021: Adidas produces special boot for Salah

Kit sponsors adidas have produced 1069 pairs of boots in a campaign for Egypt all-time top scorer Mohamed Salah to reach his dream 69 goals for his beloved country.

The 29-year-old Liverpool star, who comes face-to-face with the Super Eagles Tuesday at the AFCON in Cameroon, has netted 43 goals in 73 matches, six goals more than his closest rival Mohamed Aboutreika.

His dream is to score 69 goals for the seven-time AFCON champions.

The price of the signature boots, inspired by the boots won by Lionel Messi at the 2014 World Cup, will go for about 220 British Pounds.

In the meantime, the most expensive player at the AFCON with a transfer value of 113 Million Euros has made the three-man short list for the FIFA Best Award.

He will contest for the award with Messi and Robert Lewandowski.

The FIFA World Footballer of the Year will be announced on January 17

Related

No tags for this post.