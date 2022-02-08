AFCON 2021: At last, NFF passes verdict on Eguavoen’s performance

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president Amaju Pinnick has praised interim head coach of the Super Eagles Augustine Eguavoen despite the team’s elimination from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Eguavoen took temporary charge of the team on the eve of the AFCON following the sacking of Gernot Rohr

The Super Eagles won all three group games before succumbing to a 1-0 defeat against Carthage Eagles in the second round.

“Eguavoen did well and he provided good leadership in the team,” Pinnick stated.

“He gave the team freedom to express themselves, but trust me there can be more to it in terms of the way we want to win

“Generally, I commended him for what he did with the team. He took the job at short notice and he was able to deliver.

“He won three games convincingly. The only team in the tournament to do that in the first round.

“The team we defeated in the first round, Egypt, reached the final.

“What we need to do now is to just inject some kind of technical sagacity to the team.”