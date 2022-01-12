AFCON 2021: Bauchi commissioner tips S/Eagles for success

The Bauchi state commissioner for Youths and Sports, Adamu Manu Soro has expressed confidence that the Super Eagles will excel in the ongoing 33rd African Cup of Nations currently going on in Cameroon.

In a statement issued to journalists on arrival, the Commissioner expressed gratitude to Governor Bala Mohammed for supporting the state to participate in the tournament.

Manu Soro said his ministry will not relent in doing it best towards improving sporting activities in the state in a move to assist the governor to achieve his mission for the sector.

“Alhamdulillah we have arrived Cameroon safely, and we are grateful to our boss, His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Bauchi state, Senator Bala Mohammed for giving us the opportunity to participate in the 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

“We will not take His Excellency’s support to sporting activities for granted, we must do our best to ensure his success in line with the mandate of our ministry.”

Also in the Bauchi state delegation is the chairman of the state Sports council, Ado Ibrahim Ama.

Nigeria started her campaign Tuesday in Garoua with victory over Egypt in Grouptive D and will confront Guinea Bissau and Sudan respectively.

