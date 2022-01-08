AFCON 2021: CAF reveals how much winners will grab in Cameroon

The Confederation of African football have increased the prize money for teams participating at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The competition is scheduled to start on Sunday with the opening game between host nation Cameroon and Burkina Faso.

Ahead of the opening ceremony, Caf’s Executive Committee held a meeting in Douala which was chaired by President Patrice Motsepe on Friday and they reached an agreement to increase the financial rewards for participating teams.

A total of $1.850 million was added to the prize money from the quarter-final stage to the final.

The new prize money for eventual champions of the competition is $5 million – a $500,000 increase from the previous prize in the 2019 edition.

The runner-up will get $2.75 million while the semi-finalists and quarter-finalists will take home $2.2 million and $1.175 million respectively.

A statement from Caf’s website read: “The new TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Prize Monies; Winner: USD 5 million (an increase of USD 500,000).

“Runner-up: USD 2.75 million (an increase of USD 250,000). Semi-Finalists: USD 2.2 million (an increase of USD 200,000). Quarter-Finalists: USD 1.175 million (an increase of USD 175,000).”

The new AFCON prize money structure is as follows:

* Winners: 5 million dollars (an increase of 500,000 dollars)

* Runners-up: 2.75 million dollars (an increase of 250,000 dollars)

* Semi-Finalists: 2.2 million dollars (an increase of 200,000 dollars)

* Quarter-Finalists: 1.175 million dollars (an increase of 175,000 dollars)