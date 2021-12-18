AFCON 2021: Compulsory independent COVID-19 tests await players, others on arrival – Official

In order to have objectivity and fairness, the organiser of the 2021 African Cup of Nations, has delegated the duties of testing players for covid19 to the internationally recognized laboratory.

Mismanagement has characterised COVID-19 tests in the CAF inter-clubs competitions recently which has led to several calls for the football body to take up the responsibilities upon itself.

According to the statements released on Thursday evening, the internationally recognized laboratory will conduct the test on players under strict supervision.

” For the sake of objectivity and neutrality and in order to guarantee confidence-building measures on both sides, CAF will call on an internationally recognized independent laboratory to test the players of qualified national teams and their supervision,” the statement said.

Participating teams are expected to arrive in Cameroon before January 9th when opening game will take place.