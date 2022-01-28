AFCON 2021: Despite Super Eagles ouster, Eguavoen may get Super Eagles permanent job

Indications emerged on Friday that interim Super Eagles coach Austin Eguavoen might get the team’s permanent job, a top NFF source has revealed.

Though, the Nigeria senior national men team exited ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in the round of 16 in Garoua Cameroon, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) might have settled for the former Super Eagles player who many believed did well within a short time.

“The NFF board is weighing available options but time is not on their side especially as the World Cup qualifier playoff against Ghana is fast-approaching.

“Besides, coach Eguavoen did well with the team and Nigerians are very happy with his performance just within a short time,” the glasshouse who preferred to lie low told Blueprint.

Nigeria narrowly lost to Tunisia 0-1 in the knockout stage of the 2021 continental biennial competition.