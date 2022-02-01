AFCON 2021: Eguavoen defends Okoye, Iwobi, frowns at fans’ abuse

Augustine Eguavoen

Super Eagles interim head coach Austine Eguavoen has  rose up  stoutly  in defence of goalkeeper Maduka Okoye and Alex Iwobi after they were subject  of attack and  been held responsible for the  nation’s ouster  in the   hand of Tunisia  from  the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations  currently going  on in   Cameroon.

The three-time champions crashed out in the second round after a shocking 1-0 defeat to the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

Okoye was hounded by fans for failing to keep out Youssef Mskani’s shot from outside the area two minutes after the break.

Iwobi, who came in as a replacement for Kelechi Iheanacho in the second half was shown a red card within five minutes of his introduction.

Both faced a lot of flaks on social media with comments ranging from trolling over looks to death wishes upon their families and his loved ones.

“People need to act responsibly and not turn their disappointments into hate speech and threats against some players,” coach Eguavoen told Al Jazeera.

“These players gave their everything and there is no way you can single them out for blame. Playing for Nigeria comes with a lot of pressure, but you cannot bully, threaten or abuse someone for defending the honour of the country because you have access to social media. This is wrong and irresponsible.”