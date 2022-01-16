AFCON 2021: Eguavoen opens up on Super Eagles performance in Cameroon

Augustine Eguavoen has said he is proud and pleased after the Super Eagles defeated Sudan 3-1 to stay top of AFCON Group D ahead of Egypt, who bounced back to beat Guinea Bissau.

The Eagles have now recorded six points from two matches to consolidate top place in the group Saturday with a comfortable win over Sudan, while Egypt stopped Guinea Bissau 1-0 to climb to second place in the standings.

Both Sudan and Guinea Bissau are on a point apiece.

On Wednesday, the Eagles take on Guinea Bissau and Egypt face Sudan in the other group game to determine the overall winners of Group D.

“We have won our first two games and I am very proud,” Eguavoen said.

“We played really well and I am very pleased with the performance.

“No game comes easy. We knew it was going to be tough and tried as much as possible to be ready for any opponent that comes our way.

“We are excited to have pulled through. It’s easier said than done.

“We tried to trump the cards. There are 24 teams at the tournament. Everybody has the chance and that motivated Sudan.”

The Northern Cameroonian town of Garoua, which borders Northeast Nigeria, has rallied solidly behind the Eagles.

“The local here made things possible. We are brothers and neighbours,” Eguavoen said.

“We hope to stay here till the next round. I believe wherever we go we will enjoy the support of the locals.”