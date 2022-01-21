AFCON 2021: Eguavoen to get daily allowance, bonuses – Pinnick

Super Eagles Interim manager Augustine Eguavoen is entitled to daily allowances, winning bonuses and not salary as gaffer of the team.

The president of Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, made the clarification Thursday morning on Arise TV.

Eguavoen was appointed on an interim basis after the contract termination of Gernot Rohr as the manager of the team.

Pinnick maintained that Eguavoen is already on the payroll of the federation and there will be no special salary other than what he is earning as a technical director.

“Eguavoen is on the payroll of the NFF and he won’t be entitled to salary for the role he is playing as an interim coach of the team.

“He will be entitled to the winning bonuses as the team progresses at the tournament,’ he told Arise TV.

With Eguavoen in charge, Super Eagles won all their group games in the 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon and will play the round of 16 knockout stage on Sunday evening in Garoua, Cameroon.